Spirit EMS honors legendary journalist Steve Baker with photo on Memorial Medic ambulance

TROY — Spirit EMS is honoring legendary journalist Steve Baker.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Spirit EMS announced Tuesday that they would honor Baker by adding his photo to the back of the company’s Memorial Medic ambulance.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The rolling memorial honors past employees and dead friends who have left a lasting mark on Spirit EMS and the communities it serves,” the company said in a press release.

Starting in 1970, Baker worked at news radio WPTW AM/FM in Piqua before joining WHIO-TV in 1980, following in his father’s footsteps.

He spent almost four decades covering news, mostly as WHIO’s Northern Bureau Chief.

“Steve’s commitment to keeping the community informed of happenings in Miami, Darke, Shelby, Mercer, and Auglaize counties never wavered,” the release said.

Even after he retired in 2017, Baker continued to share news on his personal social media page, which had over 40,000 followers at last count.

“Steve hired me for election coverage back in high school, and later we worked side by side as reporters. Over the years, our friendship grew—he stood in my wedding, celebrated family and company milestones, and entrusted our ambulance service to serve his loved ones in their time of need. Last Monday, days before his passing, I had the distinct honor of taking Steve on his final ride home, a moment I will treasure forever,” Brian K. Hathaway, President and CEO of Spirit EMS, said.

Spirit EMS said that the Memorial Medic serves as a rolling tribute to those who have inspired Spirit EMS to go above and beyond.

They stated that adding Baker’s photo is a “heartfelt way to celebrate his life and legacy.”

“Steve inspired us to help others and find the good in everyone while sharing their story,” Hathaway said. “His memory will ride with us every day.”

Baker’s funeral was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy on Tuesday morning.

Spirit EMS honors legendary journalist Steve Baker with photo on Memorial Medic ambulance (Spirit EMS)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group