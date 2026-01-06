Police searching for group accused of stealing multiple items from Best Buy

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking for a group of people they believe stole from a local Best Buy.
On Dec. 21, the group selected and concealed five pairs of Beats headphones and a Chromebook from the Best Buy on Centre Drive, according to Beavercreek police.
The total value of items stolen is over $1,200.
Anyone who can identify the people in the pictures is asked to contact the police at (937) 426-1225.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police department’s app.
