2 local teens accused of stealing vehicle leads police on chase, reaching speeds of 100 mph

TOLEDO — Two Dayton teenagers led Bowling Green Police officers in a chase Monday morning in Wood County before jumping the median and crashing into another vehicle in Perrysburg.

Perrysburg police said that Bowling Green officers were pursuing the teens, a 13-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger, north on Dixie Highway, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

Perrysburg officers joined the high-speed chase, which at one point reached about 100 mph.

The teenagers approached the Interstate 147 diamond interchange from the northbound lanes, hit the median, and went airborne before re-entering the northbound lanes and striking a vehicle in the rear around 1:30 a.m.

One of the teenagers suffered an injured shoulder, and the other had a bloody lip from the crash.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash shut down the interchange for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene.

Police say the teens are runaways from a group home in Dayton, who allegedly stole a vehicle from their caretaker before fleeing in it.

They were taken into custody and treated at a local hospital, according to police reports.

