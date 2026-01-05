51-year-old man, 3 teens injured in stabbing in Dayton; Suspect in custody

DAYTON — A 51-year-old man and three teenagers were injured in a stabbing in Dayton over the weekend.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dayton officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Skylane Drive on reports of a stabbing, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Upon arrival, officers located four victims: a 51-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male.

All four had non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 33-year-old male, was located after he left the home where the stabbing occurred.

The suspect was in an argument before choking one of the victims and cutting/stabbing the victims, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on several charges, including Felonious Assault.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

