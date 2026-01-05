1 in custody after law enforcement investigate at Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home

CINCINNATI — Law enforcement agencies, including the Cincinnati police and the U.S. Secret Service, are investigating at Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home early Monday morning.

Several officers from both agencies were seen searching around Vance’s home in the early morning hours on Monday, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Several windows in the house appeared to be broken.

A Cincinnati Police sergeant on the scene told WCPO-9 TV that one person was taken into custody, but police did not say whether the person would be charged or what they may be accused of doing.

It doesn’t appear Vance or his family were home at the time of the incident; the City of Cincinnati previously announced that roads around the house would be closed until Sunday, Jan. 4, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The barricades were not in place when WCPO-9 TV crews went to the scene Monday morning.

