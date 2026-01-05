‘It just kept getting worse and worse;’ Neighbors scared after county-wide backup call at motel

VANDALIA — Two people are in the Montgomery County Jail after a disturbance Saturday night in Vandalia that led to a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for backup.

Vandalia police officers arrived at Hawthorne Suites Hotel on Jan. 3 for a report of disorderly conduct just before 11 p.m.

A woman was told to leave the extended stay hotel after an argument broke out, and the police were called when she refused, according to a spokesperson.

She began to fight with a man, and then an officer.

When police tried to arrest her, officers said the man also allegedly attacked an officer.

A large crowd surrounded the scene to watch the events unfold, prompting officers to call a Signal 99 for backup.

Brenda Keller, a neighbor in the area, said she has never heard an argument like that.

“It just kept getting worse and worse,” said Keller.

“I am still so baffled that nobody got hurt. That’s how bad it was,” said Keller.

