WATCH: Officers stop stolen car on I-75, arrest 2 men on active warrants

WARREN COUNTY — Two men are in custody after officers stopped a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning.

The Franklin, Ohio Division of Police wrote in a social media post that officers found a black Dodge Charger at 1:04 a.m. that was suspected in multiple vehicle thefts in Warren County and had previously fled from West Chester Township Police.

“When Franklin officers attempted a traffic stop near the 36-mile marker of I-75 northbound, the vehicle failed to comply and fled,” the department said.

The department also posted dash camera video of the pursuit.

Video showed officers using a PIT maneuver to stop them on I-75.

Officers took both occupants into custody, according to Franklin Police.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen by the Clayton Police Department.

The two men arrested had active arrest warrants from Montgomery County, Franklin Police said.

The driver, Armone Kinney, was arrested on a felony count of failure to comply and receiving stolen property. He also had an active arrest warrant for a homicide from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger, Shaquan Barker, was arrested on a felony count of receiving stolen property. He had an active arrest warrant for an aggravated robbery from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Online jail records show both men are in the Warren County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

