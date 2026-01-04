Local woman stuck in Caribbean amid US tensions with Venezuela; Mother says she’s ‘scared to death’

FAIRBORN — Hundreds of Caribbean flights have been canceled following the U.S. strike on Venezuela.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to a woman whose daughter is stuck in Puerto Rico LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who has since arrived in New York to face federal charges.

President Donald Trump called the “large-scale” strike a success early Saturday morning.

Trump said the United States will now run Venezuela, but the country’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, denied those claims.

Major airlines like Delta, United, JetBlue, Southwest, and American have canceled flights.

Fairborn resident Marta Malavich’s daughter, Kelli Hall, had a ticket to come home, but is now stuck in Puerto Rico.

“JetBlue canceled them on Friday, the day before. No explanation,” she said.

According to the Associated Press, JetBlue said it canceled about 215 flights “due to airspace closures across the Caribbean related to military activity.”

“I’m still scared, scared to death,” Malavich said. “She likes to travel, but more than ever, I wish she had not gone.”

