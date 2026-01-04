11-year-old girl shot, killed at Ohio playground; ATF offering reward for information

CINCINNATI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information after an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed at an Ohio playground on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, QueenEr’Re Reed was shot at Laurel Playground in Cincinnati around 6 p.m.

Reed was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our media partner, WCPO-9 TV, said the ATF is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The bureau is assisting Cincinnati police in this investigation.

Reed’s family previously told WCPO that she was playing with her cousins at the time of the shooting.

Her mother, Chere Williams, said they do not live in Cincinnati.

Williams said her daughter was always dancing, making TikToks, and having fun in front of cameras.

She said the 11-year-old loved acting like the mom of the house.

“It’s my only daughter,” Williams said. “What are my boys gonna do without her?”

In a statement, interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie called the shooting a “heartbreaking and senseless act of violence.”

“No child should ever lose their life to gun violence,” Hennie said. “This incident is devastating, and our thoughts are with everyone who is grieving during this incredibly difficult time.”

Anyone with details on this shooting is asked to contact Cincinnati police (513) 352-3040 or the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group