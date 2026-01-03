11-year-old shot, killed at playground

CINCINNATI — An 11-year-old girl is dead after a shooting at a playground in Cincinnati on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at Laurel Playground around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl with a gunshot wound, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The girl, later identified as QueenEr’Re Reed, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s, where she died.

Her family told WCPO that Reed was playing with her cousins at the time of the shooting.

Her mother, Chere Williams, said they do not live in Cincinnati.

Williams said her daughter was always dancing, making TikToks, and having fun in front of cameras.

She said the 11-year-old loved acting like the mom of the house.

“It’s my only daughter,” Williams said. “What are my boys gonna do without her?”

In a statement, interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie called the shooting a “heartbreaking and senseless act of violence.”

