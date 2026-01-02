Police investigating after 2 people shot, killed on New Year’s Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two people were shot and killed in two separate shootings at the start of the new year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down what we know about the two separate investigations LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the shootings is being investigated by Trotwood Police, and the other is being investigated by Dayton Police.

In Trotwood, around 2:44 a.m., police were called to Sheik’s Restaurant and Lounge on Salem Ave.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they were called to a fatal shooting.

Shortly after, in Harrison Township, around 2:53 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to reports of a person shot on Fairport Ave.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that they believe the shooting happened about a half mile away, on North Gettysburg Ave.

“It’s time for us to pull together and make a change. The shootings and killings is just got out of hand, and we don’t want our kids to be statistics,” Dorthea Foster of Dayton said.

News Center 7 is working to learn who died in both shootings.

Police said they have no indication these two shootings are connected.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group