Local school district mourning loss of ‘beloved’ band director, teacher

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A local school district is mourning the loss of a “beloved” band director and teacher.

Northridge Local Schools Superintendent Dave Jackson confirmed to News Center 7 that Jacob Lorkovic passed away.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire Northridge Family, and my thoughts and prayers are with each one of you, along with Mr. Lorkovic’s family, friends, colleagues, and all of the many students whose lives he touched,” Jackson wrote in an announcement shared with News Center 7.

The district will be offering counseling and support services to students and staff on Friday, Jan. 2, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the school building.

Students and staff members who would like support processing this news are invited to attend.

Counseling and support services will also be offered on Monday, Jan. 5, when students return to school.

“Mr. Lorkovic was deeply loved by all for his optimism, leadership, service, and genuine heart. His passion for students and music, along with the energy and care he brought to our school each day, made a lasting impact that cannot be measured. While his loss is deeply felt, his legacy and light will live on through the lives of the students and staff he so beautifully and energetically served,” Jackson wrote.

Lorkovic began his position with Northridge Local Schools at the beginning of this school year, according to a newsletter from the district.

The community is asked to keep the Lorkovic family in their thoughts and prayers.

