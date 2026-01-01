Ohio city sees 5 shootings over New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS — At least seven people were hurt after five shootings in an Ohio city on New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day.

Our media partners, WBNS-10 TV, report that the shootings happened within 12 hours, starting just after 7 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The first shooting was reported on the west side of Columbus in the 2300 block of Sullivant Avenue around 6:55 p.m.

A spokesperson with Columbus police told WBNS-10 that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The next shooting happened in the 2300 block of South Hamilton Road in southeast Columbus just before 1 a.m.

Two people were injured in this shooting, and one of them had critical injuries. However, both are expected to survive.

A detective told WBNS-10 that the shooting happened at a warehouse building that had been rented out for a New Year’s Eve party.

The third shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Fourth Street in north Columbus.

Upon arrival, Columbus police found one person suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was hospitalized, but they’re expected to survive.

Around 5 a.m., the fourth shooting happened at an after-hours club in the 6000 block of Busch Boulevard in north Columbus.

Two people were hurt in this shooting, but their conditions are described as stable, according to WBNS-10.

The last shooting happened in southeast Columbus in the 800 block of Laraine Court around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities told our media partners that the gunfire was connected to an argument that happened between two groups.

One person allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot, which hit a woman.

The victim took herself to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

No details on suspects in any of these shootings were immediately available, according to WBNS-10.

