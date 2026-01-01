Kettering Health announces first birth of 2026

WASHINGTON TWP. — Kettering Health has announced its first birth of the new year.

Ali Kasim was born at 1:55 a.m. at Kettering Health Washington Township, a spokesperson for Kettering Health confirmed.

She weighs 7lb 5.5 oz and is 20.5 inches long.

Ali was born to Sitora Kamolova and Bobur Mukhamedjanov.

“Sitora was scheduled to have an induction next week, but baby Ali decided to make her grand appearance early on New Year’s Day instead!” Kettering Health said.

©2026 Cox Media Group