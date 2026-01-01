Deputies investigating reported shooting in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Harrison Township early Thursday morning.
Around 2:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Fairport Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The sergeant could not confirm if any victims had been located.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
