Deputies investigating reported shooting in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Harrison Township early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Fairport Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sergeant could not confirm if any victims had been located.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group