Man accused of choking, hitting woman after sandwich ‘not made properly’

TOLEDO — A man was arrested after he allegedly choked and hit a woman for not making a sandwich properly.

Brandon Weigt, 24, is charged with one count of strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of endangering children, domestic violence, and assault, CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

After Weigt became enraged over the sandwich, he choked the victim until she could not breathe. He later began choking the victim again, threatening to kill her and punching her “several times in the back of the head,” while she was holding the infant, according to court documents.

A judge set Weigt’s bond at $50,000 and ordered him not to have contact with the victim.

He is due back in court on Jan. 7.

