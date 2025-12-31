1 shot in Springfield; person of interest in custody

SPRINGFIELD — One person was hurt in a shooting in Springfield on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Tibbetts Avenue around 2:50 p.m., according to a lieutenant with the Springfield Police Division.

Information about the condition of the female shot was not available.

A person of interest is in custody.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

