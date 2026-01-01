Police investigating reported shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Trotwood early Thursday morning.
Around 2:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Salem Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The sergeant could not confirm if any victims had been located.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
