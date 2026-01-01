Police investigating reported shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Trotwood early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Salem Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sergeant could not confirm if any victims had been located.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group