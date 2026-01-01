Men accused of sexually assaulting woman after leaving bar plead guilty to lesser charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman after leaving a bar in Trotwood have entered their pleas.

TJ Sullivan and David Black III both pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition.

Rape charges were dismissed in exchange for their plea.

On Feb. 28, 2025, a woman left The Palms Lounge and Grill with Sullivan and Black.

The men later picked up another man who hasn’t been identified.

The victim told police the men hit her in the face and sexually assaulted her.

The two will be sentenced at a later date.

