2 dead after separate shootings on New Year’s Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two deadly shootings on New Year’s Day are under investigation in Montgomery County.

The first shooting was reported near Sheiks Restaurant and Lounge on Salem Avenue around 2:44 a.m.

A 911 caller told police that a male had been shot and was on the ground.

About 10 minutes later, a 911 caller reported someone being found shot in a car in the 2200 block of Fairport Avenue.

Dispatch records show the person was reported shot at Ourspot Lounge on N. Gettysburg Avenue.

An officer at the scene told News Center 7 that the person found shot was taken to a local hospital, where they died.

News Center 7 spoke to an investigator at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Thursday afternoon. They confirmed someone from the Trotwood shooting also died.

We’re working to learn more about the shootings.

