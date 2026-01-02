Deputies investigating reported shooting in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

Around 1:57 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Palisades Drive on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

