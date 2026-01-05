Police searching for area man accused of robbing Circle K; do you recognize him?

Do you recognize this man?

West Chester Township wrote in a social media post that police are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. at the Circle K at the 5600 block of West Chester Road, according to the social media post.

A man allegedly displayed a gun, demanded cash, and cigarettes before leaving the scene, the social media post said.

The suspect is described as a black man and is approximately 6 feet tall. He left the scene in a white minivan.

Contact the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231 if you have any information.

The department said that there is no danger to the public.

Circle K armed robbery suspect Photo contributed by West Chester Township Government (via Facebook) (West Chester Township Government (via Facebook))

