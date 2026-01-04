Brief taste of March like temperatures this week, some rain chances

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to catch up on the forecast. It was great to see the sunshine out there! We warmed up a bit more today than yesterday’s guidance suggested thanks to the sun! A positive way to end the weekend for sure.

tonight

Some clouds tonight will thin out later into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall back into the middle 20s. So, the kids will need a jacket as they go back to school for the first time this year!

winds

Monday we climb into the middle 40s in the afternoon with a bit of a breeze. This will help pump in even warmer air in the days ahead!

Graphs

The warming trend hangs around all week! The sunshine may be limited at times, but we get to enjoy a nice mid-Winter thaw.

Tuesday

There is a small rain chance on Tuesday. This looks pretty isolate din nature as a system mainly passes us to the north. No threat for wintry weather out of this system. By Thursday into Friday, our warmest of the week, a stronger system with more moisture to work with brings widespread rain.

Thursday

Rain at times into the day Friday could be steady at times. This means the rainfall totals could add up to some hefty amounts, especially for drought-stricken territory.

Totals

