Neighbors say large police presence at local motel scared them

VANDALIA — Some people say that a large police presence at a Vandalia motel scared them late Saturday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Vandalia Police officers responded to the 7000 block of Poe Avenue on reports of disorderly conduct around 10:57 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was being asked to leave the property, according to a police spokesperson.

Neighbors told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson on Sunday that they were scared because so many officers showed up.

The entire parking lot was filled with police cruisers as officers tried to gain order.

A police sergeant informed Patterson that this appeared to be a party that had gotten out of hand.

As previously reported by News Center 7, while officers attempted to resolve the dispute, the woman and a man began arguing with each other.

Officers intervened to stop the argument, and the woman assaulted an officer, a spokesperson said.

As officers attempted to take the woman into custody, the man tried to interfere and assaulted other officers.

While officers were working to take both the man and the woman into custody, a large crowd began to gather around the officers.

Due to the escalating situation, a county-wide request for assistance was made.

Brenda Keller said she was frightened by the fighting.

“It was so scary, I had my mace in my hand just to creep my door open a little bit,” she told Patterson.

Keller has lived at the complex for two years. She was glad when the violence was over.

“I am still so baffled that nobody got hurt. That’s how bad it was,” she said. “I mean, nobody got hurt. You just saw that. You would have been saying the same thing. I was terrified.”

Eventually, the man and woman were taken into custody and booked into Montgomery County Jail, according to the release.

Two other men were charged with obstructing official business and were released at the scene.

The case remains under investigation and will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential criminal charges.

