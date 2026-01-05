Man charged in stand-off that left himself, officer injured

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A man has been formally charged in connection with a stand-off that ended with him and an officer hurt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alexander Yale was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of felonious assault, disrupting public services, vandalism, and weapons charges.

On Dec. 23, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 200 block of Brookway Road on a welfare check around 9:29 a.m.

Sheriff Rob Streck previously told News Center 7 that they learned Yale, who lives with his parents, was having a mental health issue.

When his mother tried to call 911, Yale reportedly took the phone.

His parents were able to safely get out of the house and call for help.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies learned that there were very powerful weapons in the house.

Due to this, SWAT and a hostage negotiation team responded.

During the standoff, Streck said Yale fired shots on separate occasions.

At one point, when he fired shots from a window in the front of the house, a Dayton Police officer and a sheriff’s office sniper returned fire.

Yale indicated that he had shot himself, but Streck said it appeared that he was also hit once by gunfire from law enforcement.

Yale was taken into custody and then to a local hospital. His injuries were listed as life-threatening.

Streck also said it appeared that a Dayton officer was hit by shrapnel, but he was not immediately certain what hit the officer. That officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Yale is currently not in custody, we are working to learn his condition, and the condition of the officer hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group