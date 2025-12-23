Law enforcement presence reported in Washington Twp. neighborhood

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a standoff in a Washington Twp. neighborhood.

They were called out to a home on Brookway Road around 9:29 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that crews were actively working to get a person out of a home.

News Center 7 has a crew at the scene. They report deputies having the road blocked off for their investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

