Injuries reported after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are investigating a crash in Clark County on Monday night, an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened on E County Line Road and Spring Falls Avenue after 6 p.m.

The dispatcher said at least one person has been transported to a local hospital, but information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

