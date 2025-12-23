Firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton firefighters were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the 0 block of Livingston Avenue on a reported house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters respond to house fire in Xenia neighborhood
- Driver seriously injured after crash involving Amazon van in Clark County
- Ohio judge accused of filing fraudulent journal entry
The dispatcher also confirmed to News Center 7 that this was a two-alarm fire.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters could see the fire from a mile away.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group