Firefighters respond to house fire in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Greene County neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Xenia firefighters were dispatched around 12:23 a.m. to the 900 block of East Second Street on a reported structure fire, according to a Xenia Police dispatcher supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke could be seen coming from the attic.
No other information is available currently.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
