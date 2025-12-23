Firefighters respond to house fire in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Greene County neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Xenia firefighters were dispatched around 12:23 a.m. to the 900 block of East Second Street on a reported structure fire, according to a Xenia Police dispatcher supervisor.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke could be seen coming from the attic.

No other information is available currently.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

