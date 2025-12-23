Authorities investigating reports of barricaded person in Darke County community

GREENVILLE, Darke County — A Darke County community has been asked to avoid the area as authorities are on scene of a barricaded person Monday night.
The Greenville Police Department is currently investigating an incident in the 200 block of 12th Street.
The community is asked to avoid the area if possible.
Additional details on this investigation were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
