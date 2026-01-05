Ohio police officers treated at hospital after being doused with ‘suspected hot coffee’

TOLEDO — A man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting two Toledo police officers and a sheriff’s deputy Sunday evening.

Two officers responded to a robbery alarm around 5:41 p.m. at a convenience store in west Toledo, CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

The clerk at the store told officers that the suspect, 36-year-old Antonio Temple-Olvera, had been told he was not allowed on the premises and was trespassing.

Temple-Olvera told the clerk that he was going to “put her down” multiple times, according to a police report.

Officers spotted Temple-Olvera outside a business, and he allegedly immediately attempted ot hit an officer in the face.

Temple-Olvera was holding a cup of “suspected hot coffee” and allegedly doused both officers in the face.

He was arrested after a brief struggle and charged with three felonies.

While being booked at the Lucas County jail, Temple-Olvera allegedly kicked a sergeant of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office in the back of the leg.

