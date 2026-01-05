1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Clark County Monday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The crash happened at Mechanicsburg Road and State Route 334 around 6:30 p.m.
At least one other person has been transported to a local hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are, the dispatcher said.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
