1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Clark County Monday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened at Mechanicsburg Road and State Route 334 around 6:30 p.m.

At least one other person has been transported to a local hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are, the dispatcher said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

