UPDATE: Man arrested for damage at Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home federally charged

CINCINNATI — A man who is accused of damaging Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home and a Secret Service vehicle on Monday morning has been federally charged.

News Center 7 previously reported that 26-year-old William Defoor is accused of damaging four windows at Vance’s home along with a car belonging to the Secret Service.

Defoor was already facing one count of criminal damage, one count of obstructing official business, one count of criminal trespass, and one felony count of vandalism.

He is now facing charges federally, including damaging government property, engaging in physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers, according to our news partners, WCPO.

Several officers from both agencies were seen searching around Vance’s home in the early morning hours on Monday. Several windows in the house appeared to be broken.

Defoor has faced similar charges in the past.

In 2023, he was charged with criminal trespass but was found incompetent to stand trial, according to WCPO.

He faced similar charges in 2024 and was charged with two counts of vandalism for allegedly breaking windows in the front of a business, but was also ruled as incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Vance thanked the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their quick response.

“I appreciate everyone’s well-wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly,” Vance said in the post.

Vance also confirmed that he and his family were not home at the time, as they had already returned to Washington DC.

The City of Cincinnati previously announced that roads around the house would be closed until Sunday, Jan. 4, WCPO reported.

The barricades were not in place when WCPO crews went to the scene Monday morning.

