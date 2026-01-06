31-year-old man dead, 2 teens injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 31-year-old man is dead, and two teenagers were hospitalized after a crash in Clark County on Monday evening.

Around 6:34 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to State Route 4 and State Route 334 on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to a press release.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn Ion, operated by 31-year-old David Antonio of Springfield, was traveling east on SR-334.

At the same time, a Honda Accord operated by 18-year-old Gavin Dyer of Urbana was traveling south on SR-4.

The Saturn failed to yield at a stop sign and entered the intersection, striking the Honda.

Both vehicles traveled off the east side of SR-4 after contact.

Antonio succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Dyer was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Dyer’s passenger, 18-year-old Adisyn Welty of Urbana, was also taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The intersection was temporarily closed during the crash investigation, but was reopened just after 8:40 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

