Former area mayor dies

RUSSELLS POINT — Robin Reames, former mayor of Russells Point, has died.

Reames died on Jan. 3 at the age of 63, according to her obituary.

Her obituary shared that Reames “fought a courageous and not without humor battle with glioblastoma, a radical form of brain cancer.”

Mayor John Huffman shared a proclamation in her honor on the village’s website.

In it, he orders all flags at the municipal building and all public grounds within the village to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Reames until the day of her funeral.

“Please remember Mayor Robin Reames for all her accomplishments, cheerfulness, caring and willingness to help everyone and dedication to the Village of Russells Point,” it read.

Reames served as mayor for 12 years before retiring in October 2024, Peak of Ohio reported.

A visitation will be held at Shoffstall Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Paradise Island.

