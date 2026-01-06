Local teacher, husband accused of using mail system to traffic drugs

URBANA — A Logan County teacher and her husband are facing federal charges after investigators said they used the mail system to get drugs.

Ruthann Rankin and her husband, Justin Salsburey, are facing charges related to conspiracy to distribute or intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Federal court documents state that Rankin is a teacher at Urbana City Schools.

A USPS postal inspector said he got information from detectives with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office regarding an investigation into Rankin, according to court documents.

Postal inspectors determined that between Aug. 1, 2024, and Dec. 22, 2025, around 261 parcels were delivered to the couple’s home.

Of these packages, 110 were sent using PC postage or were mailed from a USPS retail location. Thirty-one were mailed using postage generated from websites known to sell postage in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Investigators said criminals often use cryptocurrency to pay for postage for things purchased on the dark web.

In November 2025, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office collected trash from Rankin and Salsburey’s home and found items that tested positive for fentanyl.

Postal inspectors intercepted mail on its way to the couple and found that the names and addresses of the senders did not match.

Inside the packages, inspectors found suspected meth and fentanyl, according to court documents.

Investigators also searched the couple’s home and said they found hundreds of pills, which tested positive for fentanyl, MDMA, meth, and other controlled substances and steroids.

We are working to learn if Rankin is still employed with Urbana City Schools.

Salsburey is currently booked in the Franklin County Jail. As of Tuesday, it does not appear Rankin has been booked.

Investigators say they found empty "Zyn" and "Velo" containers that contained pills (United States District Court of Southern Ohio)

