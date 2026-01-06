Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to reckless driving

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty in a reckless driving case.

Taylor-Britt, 26, was sentenced to five days in jail after pleading guilty to both reckless driving and driving without a license, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Court documents show Taylor-Britt received a ticket on Sept. 14 from a Cincinnati Police Officer who reported the Bengals star was driving recklessly on Joe Nuxhall Way, near Paycor Stadium.

Taylor-Britt was accused of crossing over the double yellow lines and squealing his tires while driving with a suspended license.

Other charges against Taylor-Britt were dismissed on Tuesday, WCPO reported.

This happened the same day the Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27.

