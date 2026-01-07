2 seriously hurt after crash involving ambulance in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Two people were seriously hurt after a crash involving an ambulance in Butler County on Tuesday evening, according to our media partner, WCPO-9 TV.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Beckett Road in West Chester before 6 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved was an ambulance going back to the station after taking a patient to a hospital, officials told WCPO-9.

Two people in the other car were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Paramedics in the ambulance treated the patients on scene, WCPO-9 reported.

Additional details on this crash weren’t immediately available.

