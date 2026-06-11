Showers and storms tonight, then lower humidity arrives

DAYTON, OH — Our next cold front approaches tonight. A weakening area of showers and thunderstorms is likely ahead of the front.

Radar will look quite mean to our west with a severe weather outbreak through the evening, but storms will weaken substantially before moving into the Miami Valley.

There is a small chance of damaging winds across the NW part of the area. I think everyone else just sees a chance for showers and rumbles of thunder.

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The best part about this next front will be the return of lower humidity.

Instead of dew points in the 70s, we’ll see the return of dew points in the 50s. That level of humidity is much more manageable for this time of year.

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Looking ahead to Sunday, another cold front arrives to bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

It likely won’t be a washout, but folks heading to the airshow will want to keep an eye on the sky not only for planes, but also for the risk of approaching thunderstorms.

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