Officers searching for attorney accused of stalking 17-year-old girl, recording her in bedroom

OAKWOOD — Officers continue to search for a local licensed attorney facing nearly 100 charges connected to illegally recording multiple people, including a 17-year-old high school student.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Matthew Currie, 50, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday on 49 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 40 counts of voyeurism, and two counts of unauthorized use of computer/telecommunications property.

An investigation into Currie was launched after a family member of his found what appeared to be voyeuristic material on his phone.

A search warrant was executed on Currie and his electronic devices, which led investigators to discover that he had allegedly been stalking a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said on Tuesday that Currie allegedly took multiple videos of the teen in a state of nudity through her bedroom window.

“It’s very shocking, it’s something you would never suspect to happen to you, particularly in the confines of your own home,” said Oakwood Police Chief Allen Hill.

Currie is also accused of trying to film up girls’ skirts at Oakwood High School as he walked through the auditorium.

Currie was previously the Managing Attorney at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and was “instrumental” in the founding of the Gem City Market.

