DeWine endorses Ramaswamy for governor

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor and Rob McColley for Lieutenant Governor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

DeWine issued the following statement:

“With the election year upon us, I am joining Republicans across Ohio in supporting our dynamic ticket for Governor, led by Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ohio is winning new business projects from the coasts, and Vivek will keep the momentum going. Vivek Ramaswamy knows that Ohio is the best state to build a business, raise a family, and pursue your vision of the American dream.

“The first important decision any Governor makes is who will be his or her choice for Lieutenant Governor. Vivek Ramaswamy has made a great pick in Senate President Rob McColley to be his running mate. Senate President McColley is a strong leader who is well respected by the members of the General Assembly. He knows Ohio and brings geographical balance to the ticket.”

Vivek’s opponent, Democratic former health chief Amy Acton, announced former state Democratic Chair David Pepper as her running mate.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group