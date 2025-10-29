Waste collection crew finds 59-year-old man’s body in alley

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the investigation. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Smith Street around 8:45 a.m. after someone called 911 and said a waste collection crew found a body in an alley.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman with the City of Dayton Waste Collection tells a dispatch that the man has a gray shirt with a thermal shirt underneath, jeans, and one shoe on.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 59-year-old Talmadge E. Heard.

Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Wednesday that the case is under investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit.

