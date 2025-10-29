Local restaurant to open new location in Greene County

FAIRBORN — A local restaurant has announced an expansion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mun-o-Salwa wrote in a social media post that it will open its second location in Greene County.

“Exciting News! Mun o Salwa is coming to Fairborn!” the owners said.

Mun-o-Salwa said their second location is coming with opening details coming soon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The restaurant serves rice platters, rolls and wraps, Pakistani and Indian cuisine, burgers, and crispy chicken, according to its website.

Its first location is in the 3900 block of Linden Avenue in Riverside.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group