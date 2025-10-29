Dayton food pantry asks for donations as SNAP faces freeze

A local food pantry is asking for the community’s help.

With God’s Grace is seeking support to help families struggling to put food on the table during the government shutdown, according to a spokesperson.

They said that many families could face delays or lose food stamp benefits. It would leave them with no way to feed their children or themselves.

“Our mobile food pantry has already seen a huge increase in the number of families coming for help,” said Nicole Adkins, Executive Director of With God’s Grace. “We are doing everything we can to make sure no one in our community goes hungry, but we can’t do it alone.”

With God’s Grace posted on social media that they held their monthly mobile food pantry on Monday at Carroll High School. They provided over 4,900 meals to 553 people.

“With God’s Grace has always believed that no one in our community should go without food,” said Adkins. “Together, we can make sure that every family is cared for during this crisis.”

You can drop off donations at their store at the 5500 block of North Dixie Drive.

With God Grace's mobile food pantry at Carroll High School Photo contributed by With God's Grace (via Facebook)

