Local nurse stranded in Jamaica due to Hurricane Melissa

JAMAICA — A local nurse is stranded in Jamaica due to Hurricane Melissa.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks to the nurse about her experience LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lisa Fields and her cousin traveled to a resort in Negril, Jamaica, for a getaway on Friday.

At first, they were excited, but now they’re concerned.

“They told us it was going to be a tropical storm because that’s all it was listed as when we were heading here. Even at the airport. They told us, ‘No worries, it’s just a tropical storm, it’ll pass.’ I’ve been here during a tropical storm before, but it was nothing like this,” Fields said.

They were supposed to fly back home to Huber Heights on Tuesday, but all of the airports are closed.

On Tuesday, Hurricane Melissa made history as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Jamaica.

Fields showed News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins the damage around the resort.

“This is just minor damage compared to the rest of the building. This is like one on the inside,” Fields said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group