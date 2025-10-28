‘Overwrought with emotion;’ Neighbor speaks out after double murder-suicide in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Neighbors are speaking out after a double-murder suicide in the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the investigation started after 2 a.m. on Saturday, after people in Greene County called 911.

Police said Air Force 1st Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus, 25, and Jaymee Prichard, 33, were both killed by 34-year-old Jacob Prichard in a crime spree that spanned three counties.

Gustitus was found dead in her home on Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Township.

Then, police in a Miami County village discovered two more victims, who have been identified as the Prichards.

The married couple lived in Huber Heights. News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with some of their neighbors, but they didn’t want to be identified.

“They were some of the best neighbors you could ask for; they were a young couple that was very engaged with their children,” one neighbor said.

This woman lived close to the Prichards and their three children in the Huber Heights neighborhood.

She told News Center 7 that they were model neighbors.

“He was very nice, Jaymee was a wonderful mom, always smiling, always had her babies. It’s the situation in itself is just heartbreaking,” she said.

People living here are not comfortable with all the attention towards the Prichards and their neighborhood.

“It’s nerve-wracking and we’re overwrought with emotion,” the neighbor said.

The investigation is far from over.

Huber Heights police confirmed that they towed a vehicle away from the Prichards’ house on Tuesday.

West Milton police said it’s the car Jacob drove to Sugarcreek Township when he reportedly killed Gustitus.

Gustitus was stationed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the Prichards both worked there as civilian employees.

A spokesperson with the base told News Center 7, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the loved ones affected. We stand with them as they navigate this unimaginable pain.”

People in the Prichard’s neighborhood know police are looking for the motives and an explanation.

“I just know that there’s lots of speculation, but we can only speak to our relationship with them and our experiences, and we’re just praying for their family,” the neighbor said.

Base officials told News Center 7 that Gustitus worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing.

Jacob worked in the Air Force research laboratory, and Jaymee worked in the Life Cycle Management Center.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

