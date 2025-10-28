Local shopping mall sold to real estate group

BEAVERCREEK — Another local shopping mall has been sold to a buyer.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons was acquired by Spinso Real Estate Group and Kize Capital.

The new owners said their long-term goal is “reinvestment and re-energization.”

“We see tremendous opportunity to build on Fairfield Commons’ strong foundation and elevate it as a best-in-class regional destination,” a Spinoso spokesperson said in a media release.

In April, the owner of the shopping mall, Washington Prime Group (WPG), announced that it would put the mall up for sale following corporate layoffs.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Dayton Mall was also recently sold.

We will continue to follow this story.

