What we know about the double murder-suicide spanning across 3 local counties

WEST MILTON — Three people are dead after a double murder suicide that took place across three counties over the weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Jacob Prichard, 34, is believed to have killed his wife, Jaymee Prichard, 33, and Jaime Gustitus, 25, before taking his own life early Saturday morning.

West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright said Jacob wanted authorities to find his wife in the trunk.

It was just before 2 a.m. when a Sugarcreek Township woman picked up her phone, called 911, and told dispatchers she heard a loud bang.

“The glass door shattered. I think they shattered her door,” the caller said.

When she went to see what was happening next door, she told the dispatcher she saw a man.

“I opened up my back door, and he said he had a gun to get back at my house. And he hopped off their patio and left,” the caller said.

Police said that man was Jacob Prichard, and he killed Gustitus in her condo.

News Center 7 obtained radio traffic from Sugarcreek Police on scene that shows they tried to reach her by phone around 2:38 a.m.

“I’m still trying to get a hold of the victim residence. I got a phone number. Still not answering. Let a message,” the officer said.

“(The) relationship between Mr. Prichard and Mrs. Prichard and Ms. Gustitus is believed to be through their work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Wright said.

Police said Jacob also killed his wife, Jaymee, but they didn’t say how or where it happened.

News Center 7 asked Wright if they believe Jacob had Jaymee’s body in the car when he went to Sugarcreek Township.

“We’re fairly certain he did not because we’ve tracked a different vehicle they owned to that location,” Wright said.

At 4 a.m., Jacob arrived to the West Milton municipal building and parked in the safety exchange zone.

He opened the trunk and then took his own life on camera.

Police are still trying to understand why he picked that location.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talked to one of the Prichards’ neighbors.

She said their kids were her first thought.

“So from what we know now, the kids are okay,” Jessica Hendricks said.

She said this situation rattled the neighborhood.

“It’s just shocking. It’s not every day you wake up and find out your neighbor that you’re friendly with,” Hendricks said. “He’s a murderer.”

Wright said they’re still trying to figure out where Jaymee was killed.

He added that his heart goes out to all the families involved.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

