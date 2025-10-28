Area man accused of threatening to kill officer while under arrest for road rage incident

BUTLER COUNTY — A man was arrested after a road rage incident in Butler County on Sunday, according to the Ross Township Police Department.

The incident happened in the area of Lark Street and Cincinnati Brookeville Road in Butler County around 4:30 p.m.

An initial investigation found that James Holbert Jr., 51, and Bryan Gessner, 50, were in a Ford F-350 and nearly hit another car, according to the department.

Holbert was reportedly driving at the time, but had a suspended license.

He got into an argument with the other driver, which escalated to a physical confrontation.

Moments later, Holbert allegedly went back to his truck, grabbed a large piece of wood, and threw it through the victim’s window, the department said.

The wood hit the victim and caused a head injury.

Ross Township police eventually arrested Holbert and Gessner at his home.

On the way to the Butler County Jail, Holbert allegedly threatened to kill the arresting officer and shoot him in the face, the department said.

Holbert is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging, and driving under a license suspension.

Gessner was cited for assault and wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle.

“We will not tolerate this type of violent behavoir in Ross Township, and if you threaten ot harm our officers in any way we will seek the maximum prison sentence possible,” Chief Robert Gerhardt said.

