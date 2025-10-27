GUERNSEY COUNTY — An Emu led a couple of sheriff’s deputies on a 45-minute chase after it escaped.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that a couple of their deputies spent part of their Friday night chasing an Emu that had escaped.

On Oct. 17, the emu escaped and was wandering down Putney Ridge Road when deputies attempted to corral it.

“One can only imagine the confusion of passing drivers. Just another Friday night in rural Ohio?” the post read.

Deputies Leggett and Daymut spent 45 minutes trying to corral the “large, determined bird” until the owner finally showed up to reclaim the “unexpected escapee,” according to the post.

“Meanwhile, dispatchers were monitoring the whole scene through live feeds from the deputies’ cruiser cameras, wondering how this had become part of their evening shift,” the post read.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputies handled the situation with skill and professionalism, and that they could handle just about anything from a serious incident to a “wayward emu.”

“Just another day in law enforcement, where surprises are always on the horizon, and sometimes they have feathers!” the post read.

No birds, bystanders, or deputies were injured during the chase.

Escaped Emu leads deputies on 45-minute chase (Guernsey County Sheriff's Office)

